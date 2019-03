Marie Birkbeck (right) presenting Rich and Norah Meyer with their awards.

On Wednesday, February 13, long-time members of the Valemount Senior Citizens’ Club were awarded Life Membership Pins for their years of volunteering and dedication at the Club’s General Meeting at the Golden Years Lodge. Each recipient received a certificate, a pin, and yellow rose. Recipients included Louise McLean, Alice Olson, Norah and Rich Meyer and Helen Dennis.