Ambassadors visit VSS to teach about effects of cannabis

On February 15 members of the ‘Pursue Your Passion’ team, or Ambassadors, visited Valemount Secondary School, setting up displays and interactive stations to demonstrate the effects of cannabis.

Pursue Your Passion is the incentive of the Canadian government. Ambassadors travel across Canada to encourage youth to pursue their passion without the use of cannabis.

The tour aims to teach and educate students on the effects of cannabis on cognitive performance, especially during the formative years of brain development.

Display stations cover a variety of activities including ‘Virtual Reality’, ‘Reaction Wall’, ‘Sonic Table’ and ‘Graffiti Wall’ that discuss brain memory, vision and movement, balance, co-ordination and how cannabis, while used often as a stress reliever, affects those functions.

The displays also demonstrate how other things, such as producing or looking at art for example, create positive effects on the brain, reduce stress and produce pleasure.

The display was set up for a few hours in the afternoon.

Pursue Your Passion Ambassadors visited VSS on February 15 as part of a Canadian government incentive to teach youth about the effects of cannabis use on the brain.

Dianne St. Jean photos

Information is also available to parents with questions about the use of cannabis on their teen’s health.

For more information visit Canada.ca/cannabis.