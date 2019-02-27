- Home
Ambassadors visit VSS to teach about effects of cannabis
Wednesday, February 27, 2019 - 16:17 Dianne St. Jean
Pursue Your Passion is the incentive of the Canadian government. Ambassadors travel across Canada to encourage youth to pursue their passion without the use of cannabis.
The tour aims to teach and educate students on the effects of cannabis on cognitive performance, especially during the formative years of brain development.
Display stations cover a variety of activities including ‘Virtual Reality’, ‘Reaction Wall’, ‘Sonic Table’ and ‘Graffiti Wall’ that discuss brain memory, vision and movement, balance, co-ordination and how cannabis, while used often as a stress reliever, affects those functions.
The displays also demonstrate how other things, such as producing or looking at art for example, create positive effects on the brain, reduce stress and produce pleasure.
The display was set up for a few hours in the afternoon.
Information is also available to parents with questions about the use of cannabis on their teen’s health.
For more information visit Canada.ca/cannabis.
