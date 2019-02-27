21 Bibles - Part One

Five are for children, one is in comic book style, two are for youth and easier to understand, two are traditional, two are study Bibles, three are Catholic, two are recordings, two are unusual, one is a family treasure and one ... well, I'll save that for a surprise!

Why in the world would one person have 21 Bibles? Where did they come from? What good does it do to collect the same thing? In a day and age when people are “de-cluttering” and going “minimalist” how could I reduce, reuse and recycle a shelf full of Bibles? You can't just pitch them in the paper recycling bin! (There is a box inside the Thrift Seller in Kamloops where people can drop off or take a Bible for free.) Are they dusty on the shelf? Do I actually use them? Why do I have so many?

2 are traditional Protestant Bibles

Authorized King James Version (Collins) - this leather bound edition, printed in 1959, includes pages to record family marriages, births and deaths, photographs of the Holy Land, cross references and study guides. It is a red-letter edition, with all of Jesus' words printed in red ink. An introductory page from the original team of translators dedicates their work “To the Most High and Mighty Prince, James, by the Grace of God, King of Great Britain, France and Ireland, Defender of the Faith.”

In our modern times, it is important to pause and remember that the invention of the printing press, the translation out of Hebrew, Greek and Latin into local spoken languages and the multiple copies of Scripture available because of the publication of the Bible, all came at the same time as the Protestant Revolution with Henry VIII and Martin Luther breaking away from the Roman Catholic Church, and rapidly followed by others who interpreted the texts differently.

It is hard to emphasize strongly enough the significance of the King James Version when reminded of this historic background. However, this old fashioned language makes it difficult for today's reader. For example, the story of Noah in Genesis 6-9 gives specific instructions about building the ark. “And this is the fashion which thou shalt make it of: The length of the ark shall be three hundred cubits, the breadth of it fifty cubits, and the height of it thirty cubits.”

The Revised Standard Version (World Publishing Company) has notes on the title page which indicate that revisions have been made in 1611, 1885, 1901 and 1952. A major revision was needed, partly because more recently ancient manuscripts were discovered, partly to remove the 'thee' and 'thou' old English and partly to update usage of words like 'aforetime,' 'behooved' and 'peradventure.' God said to Noah, “And of every living thing of all flesh, you shall bring two of every sort into the ark.”

3 are Catholic

The Second Vatican Council, held in the 1960s, brought many changes to Roman Catholic customs. Most obvious was change away from reading in Latin towards the use of local languages during the Mass and reading of Scripture. “Received intact from the hands of the Apostles,” Pope Pius XII writes in the introduction of the Saint Joseph New Catholic Edition (Catholic Book Publishing Company), and “kept with all care, defended from every false and perverse interpretation and used diligently as an instrument for securing the eternal salvation of souls,” provides the Bible in English for the modern reader. Confraternity, Douay and Challoner-Rheims Versions were consulted.

“Noe was a just man [this is the correct spelling in this version]... The earth was corrupt in the sight of God, and it was filled with violence...God said to Noe, 'I will destroy them with the earth.' and the rain fell on the earth forty days and forty nights.”

A Catholic Edition of the Good News translation (Saint Mary's Press) is the one I read when I teach stories to the children. They love the simple line drawings here and there on the pages. “God had not forgotten Noah and all of the animals with him on the boat: he caused a wind to blow, and the water started going down.”

The Jerusalem Bible (Doubleday & Company, Inc.) was first published in 1966 with the purpose of translating the text into the language as we use it today, and to provide notes so as to deepen theological thought. “All went out of the ark. Noah built an altar for Yaweh.” This is the first recorded altar, which has since become the central custom of worship.

2 are study Bibles

Harper Study Bible (Zondervan) features an introduction to each book explaining the authorship and background and a summary of the contents. This is helpful, placing the text in historical and geographical context. Cross references in the margin indicate where later writers use similar phrases and where the Psalms and New Testament writers refer to Noah. Footnotes offer archaeological explanations about the flood, how many animals may have fit inside the ark and where the ark may have found rest on dry land.

Thomson's Chain Reference Bible (B. B. Kirkbride Bible Company, Inc.) This treasury is like having an entire library in my hands. Fascinating maps, biographies, timelines, a long list of prophecies concerning the Christ, and a harmony of the Gospels as well as an archaeological supplement and a concordance. An informative diagram shows the development of the Bible we use today from manuscripts, through early translations, and the recent direct link to newly discovered ancient manuscripts.

Enumerated so they can be found, topics about Noah include: Ark, Covenant, Divine Plan, Forty Days, and many more.

2 are recordings

Sixteen cassette tapes (Maranatha Library) preserve the New Testament as read by Efram Zimbalist Jr. On a rainy day, or while resting in the afternoon, it is a relaxing way to review familiar passages. Jesus retells this story in Matthew and Luke. “As were the days of Noah, so will be the coming of the Son of Man. For as in those days before the flood they were eating and drinking.... they did not know until the flood came and swept them away.”

The voice of James Earl Jones reads through the King James version of the New Testament on 16 CDs (Oasis Audio) which I found at a Thrift Store. The writer of the letter to the Hebrews states, “By faith Noah, being warned of God of things not seen as yet, moved with fear, prepared an ark to the saving of his house; by which he condemned the world, and became heir of the righteousness which is by faith.”

To be continued...



