The ten-year rise and fall cycle of the snowshoe hare population is a result of a number of factors including disease, possibly food shortage and of course heavy predation, generally considered the main reason.

The chief prey for the Canada lynx are snowshoe hares, which they depend on to survive. When the hare population crashes in any given area the lynx will often travel great distances to find better hunting grounds elsewhere. This lynx has decided to put some distance away from me and enjoy its hare dinner alone as just maybe it’s a little camera shy.

