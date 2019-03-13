- Home
- Current News
- Sledding
- Columns
- Community
- CLASSIFIEDS
- About
- Archives
- Search
Health & Wellness
Eat Your Eggshells!
Wednesday, March 13, 2019 - 13:18 Janet Moje
It only takes a half teaspoon to give you 90% of your recommended daily allowance (RDA). They also contain magnesium giving you nearly 10% of the RDA in that same half teaspoon.
Of course you probably won’t want to take a bite out of the shells. Powder form is the best way to consume it and there is a little bit of prep work to make it.
Boil the shells for 5 minutes. This will destroy any bacteria that may have collected on the outside from handling. Let it dry out, or bake in a 180 degree oven for 10 minutes. Let it cool.
Do not remove the inner membrane, as it contains the most nutrition.
After it is dry, grind it fine in a coffee or herb grinder, and store in a jar. You can use this fine powder in different ways to give a easy boost of calcium to your meals.
Calcium is vital for healthy bones and teeth, but don’t over do it. You can have too much calcium. If you eat other calcium rich foods, such as dairy products, canned fish (with bones), or dark green vegetables like kale or broccoli then don’t consume eggshell powder every day. Symptoms of too much calcium can include; nausea, vomiting, muscle weakness, and excessive drowsiness. Seek medical attention immediately if you think you’ve consumed too much calcium.
Calcium is said to produce a calming effect on the body and helps you sleep. It is necessary to prevent osteoporosis as it increases bone density. It helps with cramps and muscle spasms, weight loss, hypertension, and gum disease. Calcium is important to children for the development of strong bones and teeth, and even after growth stops, it is important to maintain healthy teeth and bones throughout life.
Supplement replacement
If you currently buy calcium supplements, consider replacing it with eggshell powder. It’s easy to use:
- Add a quarter teaspoon to a smoothie
- Substitute a half cup for flour in a baked recipe
- Sprinkle on your pizza, you won’t even notice it there
- Add to a pasta meal
- Add to your coffee brewing, it can make coffee sweeter
- Stir into your morning orange juice for a quick boost
- Pack it into capsules and take it in pill form
Too much powder?
If you have too much eggshell powder, you can also use it in the following ways:
- Share with your friends
- Add to your compost
- Feed to chickens, they need calcium too
- Sprinkle around your tomato plants, they help reduce blossom end rot
- Sprinkle around tender garden plants to repel slugs and snails.
- Keep cats out of your garden. They don’t like the grit between their claws.
- Add to your wild bird feed
Stop throwing out eggshells and save some money. Try making your own calcium supplements, and reduce waste at the same time!