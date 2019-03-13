Eat Your Eggshells!

Crunch! Crunch! Crazy? Not really. Eggshells are rich in calcium, and the most bio-available calcium you can get. Eggshells are 95% calcium carbonate, the easiest calcium to digest.

It only takes a half teaspoon to give you 90% of your recommended daily allowance (RDA). They also contain magnesium giving you nearly 10% of the RDA in that same half teaspoon.

Of course you probably won’t want to take a bite out of the shells. Powder form is the best way to consume it and there is a little bit of prep work to make it.

Boil the shells for 5 minutes. This will destroy any bacteria that may have collected on the outside from handling. Let it dry out, or bake in a 180 degree oven for 10 minutes. Let it cool.

Do not remove the inner membrane, as it contains the most nutrition.

After it is dry, grind it fine in a coffee or herb grinder, and store in a jar. You can use this fine powder in different ways to give a easy boost of calcium to your meals.

Calcium is vital for healthy bones and teeth, but don’t over do it. You can have too much calcium. If you eat other calcium rich foods, such as dairy products, canned fish (with bones), or dark green vegetables like kale or broccoli then don’t consume eggshell powder every day. Symptoms of too much calcium can include; nausea, vomiting, muscle weakness, and excessive drowsiness. Seek medical attention immediately if you think you’ve consumed too much calcium.

Calcium is said to produce a calming effect on the body and helps you sleep. It is necessary to prevent osteoporosis as it increases bone density. It helps with cramps and muscle spasms, weight loss, hypertension, and gum disease. Calcium is important to children for the development of strong bones and teeth, and even after growth stops, it is important to maintain healthy teeth and bones throughout life.

Supplement replacement

If you currently buy calcium supplements, consider replacing it with eggshell powder. It’s easy to use:

Add a quarter teaspoon to a smoothie

Substitute a half cup for flour in a baked recipe

Sprinkle on your pizza, you won’t even notice it there

Add to a pasta meal

Add to your coffee brewing, it can make coffee sweeter

Stir into your morning orange juice for a quick boost

Pack it into capsules and take it in pill form

Too much powder?

If you have too much eggshell powder, you can also use it in the following ways:

Share with your friends

Add to your compost

Feed to chickens, they need calcium too

Sprinkle around your tomato plants, they help reduce blossom end rot

Sprinkle around tender garden plants to repel slugs and snails.

Keep cats out of your garden. They don’t like the grit between their claws.

Add to your wild bird feed

Stop throwing out eggshells and save some money. Try making your own calcium supplements, and reduce waste at the same time!



