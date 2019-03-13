Whistler's campground reconstruction update

When Whistler’s Campground reopens in 2020, visitors will be greeted with a new registration centre, 17 new combined washroom and shower facilities throughout the campground, improved campsites, and wider roads for two-way traffic.

This investment will ensure the quality and reliability of visitor facilities and continue to allow Canadians to connect with nature.

Underground services, including water, sewer and electrical systems are also being replaced and existing campsites will be equipped with more 50 Amp capable power sites.

Parks Canada is reconstructing Whistlers Campground as part of the Federal Infrastructure Initiative to improve infrastructure and enhance the visitor experience in Canada’s special places. This work is part of the unprecedented $3 billion investment over 5 years to support Parks Canada’s infrastructure work to heritage, tourism, waterway, and highway assets located within national historic sites, national parks, and national marine conservation areas across Canada.

Status of Work

Work on the reconstruction and upgrades to Whistlers Campground began in fall of 2018 when the campground closed for the season. The site remains closed as construction preparations continue.

The most visible work involved the removal of dead and dying trees which is now complete. In addition to ensuring a safe camping experience, the removal of these red trees will play an important role in reducing the potential impacts of a wildfire. This tree removal component complements recent Fire Smart activities by Parks Canada and the Municipality of Jasper designed to reduce the potential impacts of a wildfire and to protect people and property.

Parks Canada crews have removed any existing infrastructure that can be reused within Jasper National Park. Work to support the reconstruction plans has also included securing service contracts for project management, code inspection services and gravel crushing.

The scope of the project required that the tender for the overall construction project be posted on the Government of Canada’s Buy and Sell website for 40 days. Contractors have until March 27, 2019 to submit bids.

Parks Canada operates two overflow camping areas in Jasper National Park. The north parking lot at the Icefields Centre and an area off Snaring Road. Work at the overflow along the Snaring Road began in the fall to ensure basic services are available (installation of privies and waste management receptacles).

Overflow camping provides minimal services and are managed on a night to night basis. Trailers or tents may not be left at the site during the day.

Reservations cannot be made for the overflow camping areas.

Reservations are always recommended prior to visiting Jasper National Park and at peak times camping reservations are required to ensure you have a campsite that meets your needs.