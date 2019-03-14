BC Bus Noth Schedule Change

PRINCE GEORGE - BC Bus North will be making a schedule change to Route 200 between Valemount and Prince George to beter the needs of the communities.

Since the launch of BC Bus North, the ministry has gathered feedback from customers using the inter-community bus service. People travelling on Route 200 have indicated a preference for reversing this route to have it originate in Valemount in the morning, rather than Prince George.

After exploring the possibility of reversing the route, it was decided to have Route 200 originate in the Robson Valley in the morning, travel to Prince George and return in the late evening. Since the bus will be parked in McBride overnight, people will be able to travel from McBride to Valemount at 6 a.m., before the bus leaves alemunt ata 7 a.m.

Effective March 11, 2019, the schedule will be as follows:

McBride/Valemount to Prince George (Route 200 Monday and Friday)

6 a.m. - Mcbride Train Station 1st Ave.

7 a.m. - Valemount: Petro-Canada

7:15 a.m. - Tete Jaune: Lodge Campground

8 a.m. - McBride Train Station 1st Ave. (Arrive)

8:10 a.m. - McBride Train Station 1st Ave. (Depart)

10:30 a.m. - Prince George: Downtown 7th Ave. at Dominion St.

Prince George to McBride/Valmeount (Route 200 Monday and Friday)

2:30 p.m. - Prince George: Downtown 7th Ave. at Dominion St.

4:50 p.m. - McBride Train Station 1st Ave. (Arrive)

5 p.m. - McBride Train Station 1st Ave. (Depart)

5:40 p.m. - Tete Jaune: Lodge Campground

6 p.m. - Valemount: Petro-Canada

7 p.m. - McBride Train Station 1st Ave.

The goal of this change is to address customers' needs, boost ridership and help the ministry gain a better understanding of the true demand for this route.

Times for Route 300 (Fort St. John/Prince George) will change with the daylight savings time change March 10, 2019. Check the BC Bus North website for current schedules.

Bcbus.ca