Valemount Mayor joins Trust Board

Valemount Mayor Owen Torgerson has been appointed to the Columbia Basin Trust Board of Directors.

“Owen is a welcome addition to the Trust Board as we put our collective experience and unique perspectives to work for Basin residents and communities,” said Rick Jensen, Columbia Basin Trust Board Chair. “The Board rotates its meetings around the Basin and we’re looking forward to visiting Owen’s hometown on July 19-20.”

Last month, the Trust announced changes to its Board of Directors including the reappointment of Rick Jensen to the role of Chair and the appointment of Jocelyn Carver as Vice-Chair. The Regional District of Fraser-Fort George nominated Torgerson, replacing former Valemount Mayor Jeannette Townsend who retired from the Trust Board in November 2018.

“I am pleased with the appointment to the Columbia Basin Trust Board of Directors and to work in a policy and governance role with this very progressive organization,” said Torgerson, whose term expires December 31, 2020.

Along with Owen Torgerson, Don McCormick, current Mayor of Kimberley, joins the Board along with current Mayor of Golden and returning Trust director Ron Oszust, as well as business woman and community volunteer Krista Turcasso from Fernie. Larry Binks was also re-appointed for another term.

Other Board members include: Carol Andrews (Castlegar), Corky Evans (Winlaw), Murray McConnachie (Trail), David Raven (Revelstoke) and Vickie Thomas (ʔaq̓am).

The Trust is governed by a 12-member Board of Directors. The five regional districts in the Basin and Ktunaxa Nation Council each nominate a director, and the Province of BC nominates the remaining six directors. All directors must reside in the Basin.