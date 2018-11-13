Seeking a Graphic Artist

Job Title: Graphic Artist / Pre-Press Technician (will consider working remotely with the right candidate). The Valley Sentinel is located in Valemount, BC.

Summary: The successful candidate will be detail oriented with excellent layout and proofing skills and have experience with pre-press processes. Must be fluent in graphic applications including Indesign, Photoshop and Illustrator on a Mac platform. Must be able to work within tight deadlines, have strong written and verbal communication skills.

Duties and Responsibilities: Prepress technicians set the foundation for successful newspaper production. They ensure that the proper format, appearance, and layout of text and images is set before the full print run for the newspaper is completed. You will also be required to design ads and communicate proofs to clients.

Essential Job Skills/Abilities:

Results-orientated, deadline-driven and used to working in a fast-paced, team-focused environment.

Organize, prioritize, and control job responsibilities.

Work with minimal supervision.

Must be proficient with relevant design related programs, including PhotoShop, Illustrator and InDesign.

Communicate effectively with management, co-workers and customers.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills, including proofing, grammar and spelling.

Must have a thorough understanding of pre-press and printing.

Problem solve technical issues.

Must be able to maintain website and social media.

How to apply: Those interested in applying should submit their resume by email to: Dianne St. Jean (Publisher) at publisher@valley-sentinel.com.